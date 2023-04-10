Concord Wealth Partners Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,180,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.