SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $44.95.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

