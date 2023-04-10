iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

