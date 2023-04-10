Regal Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.