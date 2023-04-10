173,880 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 2.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.71% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,610,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,627,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $4,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.