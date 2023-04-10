Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

