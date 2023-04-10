Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $29.29 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

