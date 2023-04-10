Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

