Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

