First Personal Financial Services Has $37,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Prologis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.75 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

