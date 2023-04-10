Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after buying an additional 384,355 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $89.15.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

