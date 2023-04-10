Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $95,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.87 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

