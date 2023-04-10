NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.