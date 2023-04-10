Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

