TKG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

