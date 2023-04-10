TKG Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

