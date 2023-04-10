TKG Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

