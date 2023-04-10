TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 47,202 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $45.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

