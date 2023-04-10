Signaturefd LLC Acquires 32,748 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.87. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.