Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lessened by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

ULTA opened at $520.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.08 and a 200-day moving average of $470.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

