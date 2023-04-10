MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.