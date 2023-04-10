MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

