Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $55,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

