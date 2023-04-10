Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.13.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.