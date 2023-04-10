2,836 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.