Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.