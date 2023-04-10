Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

