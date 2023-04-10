Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 875 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 1.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $134.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.