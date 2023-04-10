Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 194 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.