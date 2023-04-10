Planning Center Inc. Takes $25.71 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,709,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 7.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,866,000 after purchasing an additional 814,686 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 334,823 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after buying an additional 1,337,683 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 972.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 885,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 803,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter.

DIHP opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

