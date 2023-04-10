Planning Center Inc. Buys Shares of 24,246 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

