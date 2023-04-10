Planning Center Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $26.32 on Monday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

