Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 450 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.