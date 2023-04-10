Planning Center Inc. Buys Shares of 135,129 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 2.94% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $29.97 on Monday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

