Planning Center Inc. Has $15.92 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,081 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

