Planning Center Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.