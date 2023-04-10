Planning Center Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 8.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 0.65% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

