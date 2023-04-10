Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $564,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.