Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Badger Meter accounts for approximately 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMI opened at $118.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile



Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

