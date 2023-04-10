Planning Center Inc. Acquires Shares of 540,714 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

