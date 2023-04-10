Welch Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $41,659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

