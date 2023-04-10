Welch Group LLC Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $42,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- NIO Could Bring A Pleasant Beat This Coming Quarter
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- Real Estate Macros Giving Weyerhaeuser Management Confidence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.