Planning Center Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

