8,615 Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTL stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.