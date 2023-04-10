8,615 Shares in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XTL stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.
About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
