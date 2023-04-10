Welch Group LLC Buys 18,871 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.