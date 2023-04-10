Welch Group LLC Decreases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 5.3% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 2.47% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $92,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

