Welch Group LLC Invests $4.01 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

