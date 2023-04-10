Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

