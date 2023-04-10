Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

