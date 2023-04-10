Welch Group LLC Sells 558 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 223.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

