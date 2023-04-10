Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

